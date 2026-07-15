Costco's Secret To Keeping Beer Prices So Low

Costco is a shopper's dream when looking for low prices on electronics, home goods, and groceries. (Maybe that's also why getting in and out of the Costco parking lot is a nightmare.) Even its beer selection is priced lower than at other stores, and a main reason for that is of course what sets Costco apart: its annual membership. Every Costco member pays into the exclusive club, which runs $65 for a Gold membership or $130 for the prestige of an Executive membership. Through this membership, Costco makes money off you before you ever make your first purchase. As a result, the company can afford to price items at smaller margins than competitors.

If you've never stepped into Costco, you'll need a minute to catch your breath when you do, plus a bit of time to pick up the must-have items for first-time Costco shoppers. Then, it's off to the drinks section, where you'll find some of the beverage brands you're most familiar with at beer prices that may resemble a different decade. In addition to the membership fee enabling Costco to sell beer at smaller margins, the fee also puts the company in a better position to negotiate pricing with manufacturers. Because members pay into the club, Costco can better predict the number of customers it will have in the upcoming year. (The average grocery store without membership fees does not have this information and instead often relies on historical data to estimate foot traffic.) Manufacturers can then lower prices in favor of the volume Costco promises. One other Costco secret to keeping prices low lies in brand name, or maybe the lack of it.