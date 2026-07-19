Shoppers Say This Grocery Store Brand Coleslaw Is A Great Value

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Some people hate it, others love it. If you've ever tried coleslaw, you understand why it can be a controversial palate cleanser. Coleslaw typically includes shredded cabbage and carrots with some kind of mayo-based tangy dressing and added seasonings. It can have an interesting flavor and texture, which can be a good or bad thing depending on who you ask.

The restaurants and grocery stores that make coleslaw right, though, keep people coming back. Coleslaw lovers across the U.S. have made it clear that Walmart's Member's Mark Homestyle Coleslaw (also sold at Sam's Club) is a winner. Sam's Club customers give the coleslaw a 4.3 rating out of 5, with nearly 190 reviews. A 5-pound container also sells for just $6.68 — that's $1.34 per pound, a fantastic price for what, by most reviews, is a high-quality coleslaw.

A quick scan of reviews from Sam's Club customers explains some of the hype. Many customers praise the value and portion size that comes in one container, with some even saying it's too much coleslaw. Others loved the flavor, "Tastes like homemade without all the work." Another customer comments, "This is the best coleslaw I've ever had. I'm not a big [fan] of coleslaw in general but sometimes I just crave it and this hits the spot." Quite a few reviewers say the Member's Mark Homestyle Coleslaw is the best store-bought option available.