Coleslaw Is The Perfect Palate Cleanser, So Why Are So Many Restaurants Bad At It?
Coleslaw is more than a side dish; it is a classic palate cleanser that's been around for over 250 years. It is the perfect accompaniment to meaty, rich foods like fried fish, barbecue, or fried chicken. Armed with the crunchiest of cabbages and tangiest dressing, coleslaw chases away greasy, fatty flavors, refreshing your mouth between bites of fried deliciousness. When prepared correctly, it brings balance and brightness to an otherwise rich and heavy meal.However, like most side dishes, it's also delicious on its own.
Sadly, most restaurants don't deliver on the promise of a good slaw. Restaurant or fast food coleslaw is often watery, bland, or worse, served warm. The reason this happens is because restaurant food is typically prepared in bulk, long before it finds its way to your table. It might be how fast food chains make your order suspiciously fast, but it doesn't make for better flavors. In the time coleslaw spends locked in the fridge, the cabbage weeps out water, and the dressing separates.
Luckily, there are easy ways to elevate a coleslaw, and some local spots and food trucks get it right. They make smaller batches, keep the cabbage crunchy, and balance the dressing acidity and sweetness. These places show that even with mass preparation, good coleslaw is possible. It just takes some care and attention.
How restaurants can improve their coleslaw
Making coleslaw in a busy restaurant kitchen doesn't have to be complicated. Chefs can start by properly draining the cabbage after shredding. To do this, they should let the cabbage sit in a colander with a little bit of salt to draw out the water. Then, the cabbage should be squeezed dry before any dressing is added. Keeping the cabbage cold, never warm, and dry is very important — it's the most effective way to avoid a watery coleslaw.
Another tip for great coleslaw is to dress the cabbage just before service. This keeps the cabbage crunchy and the flavors fresh. For dressings, a vinaigrette made with vinegar or lemon juice is best for its lightweight mouthfeel. Afterwards, ditch the mayo and top your coleslaw with honey mustard for an extra kick. For the occasions when it is necessary to produce large quantities of slaw, restaurants can make the dressing ahead of time.
Some restaurants, like local BBQ joints or hip delis, have figured it all out. They have crisp, tangy, and refreshing coleslaw every time. With a little effort and some encouragement, other restaurants can easily serve the same amazing slaw: a worthy palate cleanser, without all the sogginess.