Coleslaw Is The Perfect Palate Cleanser, So Why Are So Many Restaurants Bad At It?

Coleslaw is more than a side dish; it is a classic palate cleanser that's been around for over 250 years. It is the perfect accompaniment to meaty, rich foods like fried fish, barbecue, or fried chicken. Armed with the crunchiest of cabbages and tangiest dressing, coleslaw chases away greasy, fatty flavors, refreshing your mouth between bites of fried deliciousness. When prepared correctly, it brings balance and brightness to an otherwise rich and heavy meal.However, like most side dishes, it's also delicious on its own.

Sadly, most restaurants don't deliver on the promise of a good slaw. Restaurant or fast food coleslaw is often watery, bland, or worse, served warm. The reason this happens is because restaurant food is typically prepared in bulk, long before it finds its way to your table. It might be how fast food chains make your order suspiciously fast, but it doesn't make for better flavors. In the time coleslaw spends locked in the fridge, the cabbage weeps out water, and the dressing separates.

Luckily, there are easy ways to elevate a coleslaw, and some local spots and food trucks get it right. They make smaller batches, keep the cabbage crunchy, and balance the dressing acidity and sweetness. These places show that even with mass preparation, good coleslaw is possible. It just takes some care and attention.