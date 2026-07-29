To Get Creamy Pasta Salad Without Mayo, Just Add This Vegetable

Pasta salad is an indulgent meal, but it's also a way to sneak more plants into your diet. Think about it — it's already a great way to use up canned ingredients, such as chickpeas, butter beans, sweetcorn, roasted peppers, or artichokes, alongside all your favorite fresh vegetables and herbs. There's another swap you can implement to sneak a vegetable into the dressing. In place of mayo, steamed cauliflower can step in. Once blended, steamed cauliflower becomes incredibly smooth and silky, and makes a perfect creamy dressing or sauce base.

With cauliflower swapped in for mayo, keep the rest of your dressing the same. So, throw in some olive oil, Dijon mustard, lemon juice or vinegar, garlic, herbs, and all your other favorite seasonings. Mayo contributes both creaminess and richness since it's made from egg yolks and oil, so adding a little olive oil gives you some of that needed fat. This is one way to make pasta salad 10 times better, especially if you're looking for a lighter, egg-free alternative that doesn't feel like a compromise.