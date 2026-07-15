Why Scotch And Steak Are A Must-Try Pairing

Red wine may be the traditional choice to pair with steak, but Scotch whisky should become your go-to instead. The flavors of whisky, both peated and unpeated, and grilled steak have a lot in common, making for a combination that's hard to beat. The char of the steak, the hint of sweetness provided by the caramelized meat, and its rich umami all find parallels and complements in many Scotch whiskies, letting the two enhance each other's flavors rather than fight for dominance.

Before getting into the nitty-gritty of peated versus unpeated and single malts versus blends, it's important to talk about the role of alcohol in food pairing. A small sip can act as a palate cleanser between bites of steak by cutting through the meat's fatty richness. And whisky's higher ABV does a great job giving your taste buds a break until the next forkful.

To start, a peated whisky is one of the best drinks to pair with ribeye since this fattier cut can stand up to fuller-bodied whiskies. The char of the steak and the smokiness of the whisky also blend nicely. Even Islay whiskies, famed for being heavily peated, offer a variety of other tasting notes that enhance a steak's flavor, whether that's a touch of sweetness or underlying flavors that tend to play well with grilled steak's inherent qualities, like dried fruit, oak, and vanilla. But that doesn't mean unpeated styles don't also pair well with steak.