If you're in the mood for something different for your next cookout, you can upgrade your hot dog with unconventional toppings. But if you want a flavor and texture boost most of your American guests have never had before, try them the Danish way. The main attraction of Denmark's national street food is the "rød pølse," a red sausage characterized by its sweet and smoky finish.

Danish hot dogs feature a soft, warm bun and typically include pickled cucumber, which adds a tangy flavor and crunchy feel. There are also onions, which can come as a combination of raw and fried, contributing to the satisfying, crunch-packed handheld. Of course, condiments also make an appearance, with rémoulade sauce being the most iconic for its creamy zing, and without it, Denmark's hot dog wouldn't be as distinct as it is. The mayonnaise-based sauce differs quite a lot from its French origins, with a complex mixture of ingredients, including mustard and curry or turmeric powder (hence the sauce's distinct yellow color) in addition to sugar and minced pickles, though it may also contain minced onions, carrots, cabbage, and chives or other herbs. It's sweet but also tangy, elevating the hot dog with unexpected flavors. Danish people also add mustard and ketchup just like Americans.

The Danish often enjoy their contribution to the world's unique international hot dogs with a cold chocolate milk. But perhaps the most exciting part about Danish hot dogs is the availability of unexpected twists.