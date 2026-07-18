Make Crock-Pot 'Rotisserie' Chicken With Less Effort Than A Trip To Costco

Devotees of grocery store rotisserie chickens know two things about these delicious roasted birds: they're amazingly convenient, and snagging a fresh rotisserie chicken from Costco (and other grocery stores) can be tricky. You definitely want it fresh, as chickens sitting under the heat lamp for too long can be dry or even a little scorched. The best way to guarantee this (other than haunting Costco) is to make one at home — a task made that much easier by relying on your Crock-Pot.

It may sound odd, but if you're using your Crock-Pot like a pro, you know that it's capable of much more than just producing a hearty batch of chili or beef stew. In fact, this may be the best technique for roasting a whole chicken to juicy perfection without having to babysit it in the oven. Prep is ridiculously simple, requiring little more than seasoning your chicken as you like and tucking it breast-side down into the Crock-Pot. You'll want to insert a wire roasting rack made for slow cookers first, to prevent your bird from getting soggy. Expect about seven hours on low heat to give you a moist, flavorful whole chicken that can easily serve as the centerpiece for a big meal or be broken down into smaller portions for making things like chopped mango and avocado chicken salad, pulled chicken tacos, or easy chicken and mashed potato croquettes.