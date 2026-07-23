The Cooking Myth That Actually Makes Grill Flare-Ups Worse

The key to stopping flare-ups on your grill is to take oxygen away from the flames. If you can, move your food to a cooler area of the grill, such as a warming rack, and close the grill until the flames die down. Once the flames have been tamed, you can place your food back on the grates. If your grill has dampers, you can also try closing them to help the flames die down.

Prevention is also key when it comes to getting the flames on your grill under control. Greasy grill grates can make it more likely to see high-flying flames when you turn on your grill. If you've never replaced them, it's smart to understand how long the grates should last in charcoal and gas grills. Putting in some elbow grease may be necessary, but cleaning off your grill grates with heat before you start scrubbing can cut down on the amount of work you have to do. While grease flare-ups are simply something you have to deal with when grilling, understanding how to get started right and knowing not to use water to put them out can help keep you safe and keep ashy flavors away from your food.