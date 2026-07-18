What Happens To Leftover Food From All-You-Can-Eat Buffets?

Buffets might be a great benefit when picking out a hotel or planning a budget-friendly family dinner, but the unfortunate reality that isn't often discussed is how much food is wasted. Closer attention is being paid across industries, including leftover food on cruise ships and even what grocery stores do with expired food, and when it comes to all-you-can-eat buffets, the endless supply of breakfast, lunch, or dinner options doesn't all end up in bellies.

Most buffet-providers waste almost half of what they offer to customers, and the majority of it goes to landfills, according to research by University of California, Berkeley. However, some restaurants deal with leftover buffet food in less environmentally harmful ways. For instance, they may be able to donate their surplus food to shelters provided it was safely held and hadn't hit the self-serve station yet. Other times, it may be offered to staff, though some businesses have policies against this practice.

More buffet-style restaurants are partnering with initiatives dedicated to reducing waste, like the Too Good To Go app. This allows consumers to get discounts on food that may otherwise be tossed out, while buffet restaurants reach new customers and make money on what would have become food waste. (You can also score cheaper Krispy Kreme donuts with the app.) Additionally, large pig farms can accept food scraps from buffets to feed their livestock if the scraps are cleaned and pasteurized first. This has been common practice in Las Vegas, to the point where the recent decline of casino buffets is impacting at least one local farm. While such partnerships handle the aftermath of overabundant buffets, the industry is looking for ways to stop the problem at its source.