The Easy Way To Score Cheaper Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme doughnuts are legendary for a reason. We know the chain's menu inside out and have taste-tested each and every one. The brand has earned quite the global reputation since launching in 1937 (and yes, the doughnuts are still made using the original recipe), and today, there are ways to snag the baked goods for less. In an effort to combat food waste, Krispy Kreme offers its treats via the Too Good To Go app.
The social impact app allows fans to enjoy doughnuts that would otherwise be tossed out. Instead, they're boxed at a discounted price. Cost and availability will likely depend on your location and whether the store near you is on the food-saving app. When ordering the doughnuts, customers have no idea what they'll get in the surprise box and instead receive whatever the store's staff packs for them. So, you could potentially get anything from classic doughnuts to a selection of bestsellers and other limited-edition items. Just how much more affordable is it to use Too Good To Go? Choosing your own selection of fresh doughnuts could run you around $26 per dozen or $20 for a box of 12 Original Glazed. With the app, some customers claim to have paid as little as $6.
What customers have to say about Krispy Kreme doughnuts on the Too Good To Go app
Whether their hands-down favorite flavor is the classic Original Glazed doughnut or something fancier, Krispy Kreme fans cross their fingers as they open their box of Too Good To Go doughnuts. There's the appeal of knowing that, as a consumer, you're helping to reduce food waste while also keeping more coins in your pocket, but the reviews aren't all rosy. The app is ideal for those who aren't picky about exactly which doughnuts they'll get and prioritize cost-effectiveness. Some people feel that the doughnuts are too expensive considering they were on the brink of being thrown out, and suspect that they may even be stale, day-old doughnuts. Other shoppers have noted that when they come into the store to pick up the box, they've seen staff choosing from the current doughnut selection, suggesting they were made the same day.
Too Good To Go's Krispy Kreme offer is available internationally, including for doughnut lovers across the pond, some of whom have shouted out the savings. In a Reddit thread, some customers in the United Kingdom reported being pleasantly surprised by the service, even getting the opportunity to pick exactly what they were allowed to take home. Even with all of these differing opinions, one thing is guaranteed — with the Too Good To Go app, your Krispy Kreme doughnuts are guaranteed to be a bargain.