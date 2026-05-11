The Easy Way To Score Cheaper Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are legendary for a reason. We know the chain's menu inside out and have taste-tested each and every one. The brand has earned quite the global reputation since launching in 1937 (and yes, the doughnuts are still made using the original recipe), and today, there are ways to snag the baked goods for less. In an effort to combat food waste, Krispy Kreme offers its treats via the Too Good To Go app.

The social impact app allows fans to enjoy doughnuts that would otherwise be tossed out. Instead, they're boxed at a discounted price. Cost and availability will likely depend on your location and whether the store near you is on the food-saving app. When ordering the doughnuts, customers have no idea what they'll get in the surprise box and instead receive whatever the store's staff packs for them. So, you could potentially get anything from classic doughnuts to a selection of bestsellers and other limited-edition items. Just how much more affordable is it to use Too Good To Go? Choosing your own selection of fresh doughnuts could run you around $26 per dozen or $20 for a box of 12 Original Glazed. With the app, some customers claim to have paid as little as $6.