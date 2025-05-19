This Might Be The Easiest Way To Make Chorizo Breakfast Tacos
For a timely morning meal that's just as delicious as ultimate breakfast burritos layered with hash browns, eggs, and avocado, look no further than chorizo breakfast tacos. While you might assume these tacos are just as time-consuming to prepare, there's actually a more convenient way to make this meaty breakfast of champions. To streamline preparation, all you need to do is spread raw chorizo directly onto tortillas and fry them on your stove.
Instead of heating tortillas and cooking chorizo separately, combining these two foods cuts down on preparation time. Additionally, as with preparing smash burgers, thin layers of chorizo applied to tortillas covers more surface area when applied directly to a hot skillet, leaving you with extra crispy, flavorful meat.
Believe it or not, there's also more than one way to prepare these convenient tacos at home. Besides spreading Mexican chorizo onto a tortilla and then frying it, you can also prepare this dish by first adding a portioned amount of chorizo directly onto a hot skillet or flat-top grill. Then, place a tortilla on top of the meat and use a metal spatula or a special tool like Cuisinart's stainless steel burger press available on Amazon to press the tortilla and flatten the meat as it cooks, creating a thin, evenly portioned snack. While cooking chorizo and tortillas together makes for an ultra-simplified breakfast, there are a few key factors worth keeping in mind before you try making this satisfying meal for yourself.
Helpful tips to make simple yet flavorful chorizo smash tacos
When deciding between Spanish versus Mexican chorizo, go with the latter since Mexican chorizo is uncooked and has a spreadable, crumbly texture. Spanish chorizo, on the other hand, is usually cured, smoked, and sold as sliceable links. While you can use either flour or corn tortillas for this dish, flour tortillas are a bit sturdier. Use a variety with a diameter of roughly 6 inches or that's classified as fajita-style. This is the perfect size for individual portions of chorizo.
Alternatively, you can also transform chorizo breakfast tacos into a more shareable meal. Since breakfast pizza is a fun way to serve up brunch, use a large burrito-style tortilla and a 12-inch cast iron skillet to make chorizo-style breakfast nachos. Simply spread raw uncooked chorizo on a large tortilla, fry, and flip to warm the tortilla and add your favorite toppings.
Whether you're making a breakfast-style pizza or individual tacos, for added flavor, use the same pan you cooked your chorizo tortillas to prepare any additional ingredients. The leftover oil from this spicy meat is sure to add something extra to a pan of scrambled eggs or frozen hash browns. Once everything is cooked and prepared, pile on an assortment of fresh toppings from cilantro to Cotija cheese.
To make this meal even easier to prepare, feel free to prep any chilled extras a day or two in advance. Chop onions, shred lettuce, and prepare a tasty five-ingredient pico de gallo.