This Might Be The Easiest Way To Make Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

For a timely morning meal that's just as delicious as ultimate breakfast burritos layered with hash browns, eggs, and avocado, look no further than chorizo breakfast tacos. While you might assume these tacos are just as time-consuming to prepare, there's actually a more convenient way to make this meaty breakfast of champions. To streamline preparation, all you need to do is spread raw chorizo directly onto tortillas and fry them on your stove.

Instead of heating tortillas and cooking chorizo separately, combining these two foods cuts down on preparation time. Additionally, as with preparing smash burgers, thin layers of chorizo applied to tortillas covers more surface area when applied directly to a hot skillet, leaving you with extra crispy, flavorful meat.

Believe it or not, there's also more than one way to prepare these convenient tacos at home. Besides spreading Mexican chorizo onto a tortilla and then frying it, you can also prepare this dish by first adding a portioned amount of chorizo directly onto a hot skillet or flat-top grill. Then, place a tortilla on top of the meat and use a metal spatula or a special tool like Cuisinart's stainless steel burger press available on Amazon to press the tortilla and flatten the meat as it cooks, creating a thin, evenly portioned snack. While cooking chorizo and tortillas together makes for an ultra-simplified breakfast, there are a few key factors worth keeping in mind before you try making this satisfying meal for yourself.