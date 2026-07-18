The Delicious Midwest Beer Only Available In Wisconsin Has A Cult-Like Following For A Reason
Wisconsin is known for a number of things, from the invention of the iconic fast-food chain Culver's to its vast and varied cheese production. But that's not all people love about Wisconsin — it's also home to a tasty beer that many can't seem to get enough of. Spotted Cow is an ale made by the New Glarus Brewing Company in Wisconsin that offers a delicious fruity taste. Fans describe the beer as sweet with a subtle honey flavor and a perfect refreshment on a hot summer day. The only downside with Spotted Cow is that you can only find this beer in Wisconsin, and nowhere else.
Spotted Cow was created by Dan Carey, a brewmaster at New Glarus who invented the beer as an homage to traditional farmhouse ales brewed by European farmers. The renowned brew is not only known for its taste, but also for its ingredients. This ale is made with just four ingredients: yeast, hops, water, and malted barley. The yeast remains in the bottle, giving the drink a cloudy appearance. While a lot of the appeal is in its flavor, the beer's exclusivity makes it all the more exciting. Many people make the trip to Wisconsin just to get their hands on this beverage, and still others buy it in bulk to bring back across state lines. As one Reddit user wrote: "Went to Wisconsin for the first time last summer. Can confirm Spotted Cow is ELITE."
What to do if you can't get your hands on Spotted Cow
While there is no official explanation for why Spotted Cow is sold only in Wisconsin, the New Glarus Brewing Company has no plans to change that. Sadly, this beer isn't shipped, meaning a trip to Wisconsin is the only way to enjoy Spotted Cow. If you don't live near Wisconsin but are desperate to try this ale, there are some alternatives out there that fans of the beer recommend. Many suggest cream ales, and while Spotted Cow is a farmhouse ale (which has a distinct flavor from a standard ale), cream ales tend to have a similar subtle sweetness and malt finish. Castle Danger Cream Ale or Urban Growler Cowbell Cream Ale are some options that offer a similar flavor. Others suggest lagers, such as Fulton Standard or Insight Royal Nuisance, for a similar mouthfeel to Spotted Cow.
Although Wisconsin isn't the state with the most breweries, it is certainly home to some legendary brews. If you make the trip to Wisconsin, you can find this beer at grocery and convenience stores just about anywhere in the state, and you can even find it on tap at some bars and restaurants. Just be sure to stock up on some cans of Spotted Cow before you leave.