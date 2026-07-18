The Delicious Midwest Beer Only Available In Wisconsin Has A Cult-Like Following For A Reason

Wisconsin is known for a number of things, from the invention of the iconic fast-food chain Culver's to its vast and varied cheese production. But that's not all people love about Wisconsin — it's also home to a tasty beer that many can't seem to get enough of. Spotted Cow is an ale made by the New Glarus Brewing Company in Wisconsin that offers a delicious fruity taste. Fans describe the beer as sweet with a subtle honey flavor and a perfect refreshment on a hot summer day. The only downside with Spotted Cow is that you can only find this beer in Wisconsin, and nowhere else.

Spotted Cow was created by Dan Carey, a brewmaster at New Glarus who invented the beer as an homage to traditional farmhouse ales brewed by European farmers. The renowned brew is not only known for its taste, but also for its ingredients. This ale is made with just four ingredients: yeast, hops, water, and malted barley. The yeast remains in the bottle, giving the drink a cloudy appearance. While a lot of the appeal is in its flavor, the beer's exclusivity makes it all the more exciting. Many people make the trip to Wisconsin just to get their hands on this beverage, and still others buy it in bulk to bring back across state lines. As one Reddit user wrote: "Went to Wisconsin for the first time last summer. Can confirm Spotted Cow is ELITE."