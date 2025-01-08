What Makes Farmhouse Ale Distinct From Standard Ales?
For many drinkers, beer may mean one thing: a pale, fizzy yellow liquid. Perhaps the most important distinction is whether it's an ale or a lager, or even just light versus dark. But the truth is, there are dozens of beer styles, and understanding some of their differences can open up a world of flavors and pairing options. Take the farmhouse ale, for example. This is an increasingly popular designation gracing the labels of bottles in your local beer shop. But what does it really mean, and how does it differ from any other ale?
Farmhouse is actually a term that encompasses a number of different beer styles, all of which qualify as ales. That includes options like an effervescent saison, a refreshing bière de garde, or a tart gueuze. What unifies these styles is their shared characteristics, often described with words like funky, earthy, complex, or rustic. Typically, farmhouse ales also fall on the dryer side, so sweet-lovers may decide to sit this round out.
Farmhouse ale history and flavor
The process of creating these brews — along with their traditional backstory — is as compelling as it is delicious. They share a historical context, in that they were created by European farmers (Belgian and French) using surplus crops. They brewed them in the winter and consumed them during the warmer months. What made these beers so special was that they were fermented with yeasts natural to the area, providing them with unique characteristics. Today's craft brewers attempt to mimic those conditions, albeit with more control for quality purposes and compliance with modern regulations.
So what does a farmhouse ale taste like now? That can be a wide range, but typically they are characterized as everything from peppery to fruity, with notes of citrus or other tart elements. They can be quite refreshing, and are excellent for food pairing thanks to this range of flavor profiles. When making your accompanying meal, think about the best kind of steak to drink beer with or the spicy foods you already pair with your favorite beers, and go from there. Regardless of which farmhouse ale you choose, you're opting for a unique drinking experience that is sure to broaden your beer horizons.