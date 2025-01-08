What Makes Farmhouse Ale Distinct From Standard Ales?

For many drinkers, beer may mean one thing: a pale, fizzy yellow liquid. Perhaps the most important distinction is whether it's an ale or a lager, or even just light versus dark. But the truth is, there are dozens of beer styles, and understanding some of their differences can open up a world of flavors and pairing options. Take the farmhouse ale, for example. This is an increasingly popular designation gracing the labels of bottles in your local beer shop. But what does it really mean, and how does it differ from any other ale?

Farmhouse is actually a term that encompasses a number of different beer styles, all of which qualify as ales. That includes options like an effervescent saison, a refreshing bière de garde, or a tart gueuze. What unifies these styles is their shared characteristics, often described with words like funky, earthy, complex, or rustic. Typically, farmhouse ales also fall on the dryer side, so sweet-lovers may decide to sit this round out.