These Sweet Onions Are Only Grown In One US State

When you think of Washington state, coffee may come to mind; after all, it's where Starbucks was founded. But there's something else this state is famous for (no, not rainy weather): a sweet vegetable that grows here. Need a hint? It rivals the Vidalia onion for its mild flavor. The answer is Walla Walla sweet onions, which are the state's official vegetable. That's because these unique onions are grown exclusively in Washington's Walla Walla Valley and nowhere else in the world.

Walla Walla onions found their way to Washington state via the island of Corsica in the late 1800s, when a French expat and former soldier planted a sweet onion seed he'd taken with him to the Walla Walla Valley. He and other immigrant farmers in the area harvested the first crop in 1900 and discovered it held up well to the state's winter temperatures. Its unique sweetness was developed over several generations to become the distinctive allium it is today. Because these onions are so mild, they are wonderfully versatile. They're perfect for taking burger night to the next level, and add a welcome mild sharpness to salads and salsas. Their sweetness also makes them ideal for caramelizing, which brings out their natural sugars, meaning they're a delicious choice for French onion soup. You can also try using them in a French onion chicken and rice casserole.