Before You Put Cold Water In Your Slow Cooker, Make Sure You Know This

The slow cooker is a convenient small appliance that allows you to cook food for a long period of time, meaning you can turn it on before work and have a hot meal when you come home. While they're easy to use, most slow cookers are considered stoneware, so you need to be careful about sudden temperature changes. Never put cold water in a hot slow cooker, or you risk making a big mistake and cracking the appliance.

Many slow cookers are made from stoneware, a type of ceramic — the material helps stabilize and evenly distribute the heat within the appliance as the food cooks. The downside is that stoneware is susceptible to thermal shock, which is a response to sudden, major temperature changes (such as going from a cold freezer to a hot oven). The temperature change results in uneven expansion or contraction, putting strain on the stoneware and ultimately potentially resulting in shattering or cracking. Slow cookers use a "low and slow" method to heat, so they're not often subjected to a shock-causing environment and aren't meant to be preheated before adding cold ingredients.