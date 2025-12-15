Here's How To Safely Clean Your Slow Cooker In The Dishwasher

A slow cooker, sometimes referred to by its common brand name Crock-Pot, is a three-part appliance with a lid, an interior ceramic dish, and an exterior heating vessel. This small appliance is easy to use, and each piece is necessary for it to work properly, but the pieces aren't all dishwasher safe. When it comes time to clean your slow cooker, you can usually place the lid and ceramic dish in the dishwasher, but never make the slow cooker mistake of dishwashing the exterior piece with the electric and wiring.

According to Crock-Pot, its slow cookers' lids and ceramic parts are dishwasher-safe. This makes cleaning a breeze, but if the dishwasher doesn't remove every last stain, you do have to take caution with how you scrub the pieces. Don't use any rough tools (such as a scouring pad) on the ceramic or you could ruin its finish. That exterior electrical base is best washed with nothing more than a soft cloth, warm water, and a little soap. Wipe it dry instead of rinsing it.