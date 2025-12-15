Here's How To Safely Clean Your Slow Cooker In The Dishwasher
A slow cooker, sometimes referred to by its common brand name Crock-Pot, is a three-part appliance with a lid, an interior ceramic dish, and an exterior heating vessel. This small appliance is easy to use, and each piece is necessary for it to work properly, but the pieces aren't all dishwasher safe. When it comes time to clean your slow cooker, you can usually place the lid and ceramic dish in the dishwasher, but never make the slow cooker mistake of dishwashing the exterior piece with the electric and wiring.
According to Crock-Pot, its slow cookers' lids and ceramic parts are dishwasher-safe. This makes cleaning a breeze, but if the dishwasher doesn't remove every last stain, you do have to take caution with how you scrub the pieces. Don't use any rough tools (such as a scouring pad) on the ceramic or you could ruin its finish. That exterior electrical base is best washed with nothing more than a soft cloth, warm water, and a little soap. Wipe it dry instead of rinsing it.
Some slow cookers might have different cleaning directions
There are many slow cooker brands on store shelves, but the method for cleaning yours ultimately depends on the brand's guidelines. If you're unsure of how to properly clean your appliance, then it's best to stick with hand-washing it — or, if you insist on putting it in the dishwasher, keep everything on the top rack. The top rack is further from the intense heat and jets than the bottom rack, so it's better suited for delicate items.
There is some concern among consumers that long-term exposure to the dishwasher's hot water could cause damage to the slow cooker's main dish and the rubber around its lid, with Reddit users posing the question. However, other consumers claim that they've been dishwashing their slow cookers for years without issue. To be on the safe side, you could run the slow cooker through the dishwasher on a short cycle or a non-sanitize cycle (which means the water is hot, but not too hot). The shorter cycle coupled with the lower water temperature could help avoid any issues, but you can also consult your slow cooker's manufacturer if the dishwashing instructions aren't clear.