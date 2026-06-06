The Long-Forgotten Mascot That Almost Took Over Lucky Charms

Waldo the Wizard's tenure as Lucky Charms' mascot may not have lasted long, but the character clearly tapped into the cereal's appeal: its fun factor. The character's endearing, kindhearted forgetfulness paved the way for the Lucky the Leprechaun that fans know and love today. Beckoning young and old from the grocery store shelf, he encourages all to enjoy the technicolor marshmallows (which you can buy on their own, sans cereal) found at the end of the rainbow in the pot of gold (aka your cereal bowl).

Although breakfast cereals, along with their signature mascots, were popularized as a convenient, nutritious breakfast option as early as the 1900s, many of these products are very high in sugar. From the crunchy shelf-stable marshmallow bits that become gooey and more pliant when soaked in milk to the addictive cereal pieces that arguably make excellent flavored milk, they are still hard to resist. One way to keep Lucky Charms feeling extra special is to save sugary cereals for particular occasions. In my house growing up, that meant that all of those adorable mascots were only acceptable as "beach cereals." Ultimately, we got to pick any sugary cereal we wanted when we were on vacation. Otherwise, Lucky the Leprechaun (or his friends, including Captain Crunch and Tony the Tiger) were not scoring an invite to our house. Suffice it to say, Waldo was never on the box long enough to get the nod.