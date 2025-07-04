PSA: You Can Buy Just The Marshmallows From Lucky Charms. Here Are 3 Genius Ways To Use Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While your pantry may be loaded with non-sugary breakfast cereals, there's nothing like a bright and colorful box of Lucky Charms to spark nostalgic joy. For many kids (and adults alike), the best part of Lucky Charms cereal is the delightfully crunchy, pastel-hued marshmallows. Whether you're someone who quickly eats them from a freshly poured bowl or waits until all tan morsels of cereal have been consumed, most of us, at one time or another, have longed for a bowl containing nothing but marshmallows. Fortunately, nowadays, sweet treat lovers can purchase Lucky Charms marshmallows separately from the cereal.

In 2020, General Mills introduced the option to buy Lucky Charms multi-colored marshmallows in 4-ounce pouches. Even though they're readily available at major retailers, including Kroger and Target, you can also buy Lucky Charms Just Magical Marshmallows on Amazon as well.

Now that all your dormant cereal-related dreams can come true, are you actually going to consume a full bowl of Lucky Charms marshmallows and milk for breakfast? If the answer is no, yet you still can't resist buying these colorful, whimsical treats, there are many more creative ways to infuse Lucky Charms marshmallows into a variety of everyday foods.