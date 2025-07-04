PSA: You Can Buy Just The Marshmallows From Lucky Charms. Here Are 3 Genius Ways To Use Them
While your pantry may be loaded with non-sugary breakfast cereals, there's nothing like a bright and colorful box of Lucky Charms to spark nostalgic joy. For many kids (and adults alike), the best part of Lucky Charms cereal is the delightfully crunchy, pastel-hued marshmallows. Whether you're someone who quickly eats them from a freshly poured bowl or waits until all tan morsels of cereal have been consumed, most of us, at one time or another, have longed for a bowl containing nothing but marshmallows. Fortunately, nowadays, sweet treat lovers can purchase Lucky Charms marshmallows separately from the cereal.
In 2020, General Mills introduced the option to buy Lucky Charms multi-colored marshmallows in 4-ounce pouches. Even though they're readily available at major retailers, including Kroger and Target, you can also buy Lucky Charms Just Magical Marshmallows on Amazon as well.
Now that all your dormant cereal-related dreams can come true, are you actually going to consume a full bowl of Lucky Charms marshmallows and milk for breakfast? If the answer is no, yet you still can't resist buying these colorful, whimsical treats, there are many more creative ways to infuse Lucky Charms marshmallows into a variety of everyday foods.
Add Lucky Charms marshmallows to a variety of baked goods
Luckily, cereal marshmallows aren't soft like regular ones. Lucky Charms bite-sized marshmallows contain very little water, so, most of the time, you can safely add them to your favorite dessert recipes and not have to worry about them compromising the structure of your batter or dough. For example, feel free to give your favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe a pop of color by adding a few small handfuls of Lucky Charms marshmallows directly to your cookie dough mixture before baking.
Use regular chocolate chips, or, so you can see the marshmallows more clearly after baking, use chopped white chocolate or white chocolate chips. Conversely, you can make a double chocolate cookie dough with added cocoa powder. This will make the color of the marshmallows stand out even more. Whichever recipe you decide to follow, prepare your cookies as usual, then, a few minutes before they're done baking, add a few more marshmallows to the top of each cookie for added visual appeal.
You can also incorporate Lucky Charms marshmallows into baked dessert squares like brownies or blondies. If you don't feel like turning on your oven, another option is using Lucky Charms cereal to make no-bake cereal bars. Upon pressing the mixture into a pan to dry, sprinkle an extra layer of marshmallows on top.
Include Lucky Charms marshmallows in delicious no-bake desserts
Besides adding Lucky Charms marshmallows to cookies and brownies, you can also combine them with select ingredients to make tasty parfaits. For a noteworthy dessert, layer glass cups with vanilla pudding, pound cake, and Lucky Charms marshmallows. Alternatively, make no-bake cheesecake parfaits by mixing cream cheese, heavy cream, and sugar with a hand-held mixer. Then, layer glasses with the cheesecake mixture, crushed graham crackers, homemade whipped cream, and Lucky Charms marshmallows. Feel free to incorporate some mixed berries for a more refreshing flavor.
Speaking of fruit, you can also use Lucky Charms marshmallows in an old-school ambrosia salad for a fun and colorful twist. Instead of using regular mini marshmallows, mix together homemade whipped cream and Greek yogurt, then add in shredded coconut, a variety of canned fruits, and cereal marshmallows. Stirring in some maraschino cherries makes this creamy salad an even more colorful and fun snack.
Lucky Charms marshmallows can even add a bit of sweetness to creamy, nutritious morning meals. First, choose a few of the best fruits to pair with cottage cheese, such as chopped cherries, peaches, or raspberries, then layer cottage cheese, mixed fruit, granola, and Lucky Charms marshmallows in a jar or bowl. You can also swap out the cottage cheese for Greek yogurt.
Use Lucky Charms marshmallows to make a colorful assortment of tasty, on-the-go snacks
Believe it or not, you can also turn Greek yogurt and Lucky Charms marshmallows into a portable, freezer-friendly snack. Spread honey-sweetened or vanilla Greek yogurt in an even layer onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and cover it in all your favorite toppings, including Lucky Charms marshmallows. Other ingredient options include fresh fruit, chopped nuts, or a drizzle of melted white chocolate. From here, freeze the entire tray for at least three hours, then break the yogurt bark into snackable portions. If you'd rather have a snack that doesn't melt in the sun, use Lucky Charms marshmallows to make a variety of snack mixes.
When it comes to choosing unique ingredients for your next snack mix, next to toasted coconut chips and puffed quinoa, cereal marshmallows not only add an element of sweetness but can also transform even the most boring combinations into fun snacks. Add Lucky Charms marshmallows to a simple bowl of pretzels or a hearty trail mix that includes roasted cashews, almonds, and cranberries. You can also use these crunchy marshmallows to make your own special snack mix with ingredients such as freeze-dried strawberries, white chocolate chips, and macadamia nuts.
Last but not least, use Lucky Charms marshmallows to make party-friendly dessert mixes. Combine the marshmallows with corn or rice Chex cereal, peanuts, and rainbow sprinkles. Then, for an epically sweet finishing touch, cover your sweet and salty snack mix with melted white chocolate.