The Once Popular Mock Ham Sandwich Featured A Cheaper Meat Instead

During World War II, when the U.S. government rationed many foods, including pork and beef, families had to get creative in the kitchen. One way to do this was through swapping out ingredients, as with Ration Cake that didn't contain any eggs or dairy but instead relied on dried fruit. Likewise, there was a sandwich filling called mock ham salad that swapped out ham, which was rationed, for bologna, which wasn't. The ingredients included ground bologna, hard-boiled eggs, sweet pickles, and mayonnaise.

Bologna can be made from various emulsified meats that are then mixed with different spices. It's a sandwich meat that tends to be popular during difficult economic times because it's cheap, just one of many little-known bologna-related facts. Even so, mock ham sandwiches seemed to be popular into the 1950s (with the addition of green peppers) and beyond. A 1955 newspaper ad for Cushing's Pickles, which featured a smiling pickle in a top hat, included a recipe for mock ham salad. Who first came up with this sandwich and why it fell out of fashion are a bit of a mystery.