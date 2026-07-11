Forget Pyrex — Ikea's $7 Baking Dish Is A Sleek, Affordable Alternative

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When you think of high-quality glass cookware, Pyrex is probably the first brand that comes to mind. It's a longtime maker of high-quality, durable baking dishes for everything from casseroles to pies. But you pay a premium price for the brand name. With Ikea's Mixtur clear glass baking and serving dish, you get a solid alternative for a significantly lower price.

The 11-by-7-inch version costs just $7 on Ikea's website, compared to $20 for a Pyrex baking dish of the same size on Amazon. That's nearly three times the cost of Ikea's. The Ikea dish's depth is 2.25 inches, while Pyrex's is 2 inches. Pyrex does offer deeper 11-by-7 dishes (up to 3 inches, at least), but they're typically more expensive.

Ikea's dish can compete with Pyrex's durability too. According to Ikea's website, the Ikea dish is made from heat-resistant glass and is oven-safe up to 536 degrees Fahrenheit. The Pyrex FAQ page says its soda-lime glass bakeware is safe to use at any temperature a fully preheated modern oven can reach, though neither dish can take direct heat, such as being on a burner or directly under the broiler. Pyrex's famed durability stems in part from its use of borosilicate glass, which it no longer uses in the U.S. That material was more resistant to shattering from thermal shock (sudden temperature changes). You can still buy these vintage Pyrex dishes from certain sellers, but they're more costly.