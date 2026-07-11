Forget Pyrex — Ikea's $7 Baking Dish Is A Sleek, Affordable Alternative
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When you think of high-quality glass cookware, Pyrex is probably the first brand that comes to mind. It's a longtime maker of high-quality, durable baking dishes for everything from casseroles to pies. But you pay a premium price for the brand name. With Ikea's Mixtur clear glass baking and serving dish, you get a solid alternative for a significantly lower price.
The 11-by-7-inch version costs just $7 on Ikea's website, compared to $20 for a Pyrex baking dish of the same size on Amazon. That's nearly three times the cost of Ikea's. The Ikea dish's depth is 2.25 inches, while Pyrex's is 2 inches. Pyrex does offer deeper 11-by-7 dishes (up to 3 inches, at least), but they're typically more expensive.
Ikea's dish can compete with Pyrex's durability too. According to Ikea's website, the Ikea dish is made from heat-resistant glass and is oven-safe up to 536 degrees Fahrenheit. The Pyrex FAQ page says its soda-lime glass bakeware is safe to use at any temperature a fully preheated modern oven can reach, though neither dish can take direct heat, such as being on a burner or directly under the broiler. Pyrex's famed durability stems in part from its use of borosilicate glass, which it no longer uses in the U.S. That material was more resistant to shattering from thermal shock (sudden temperature changes). You can still buy these vintage Pyrex dishes from certain sellers, but they're more costly.
What do the reviews say?
Ikea's 11-by-7-inch glass baking dish has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars based on over 1,130 reviews on the retailer's website, with some satisfied customers saying it's just as good as the name-brand bakeware at a fraction of the price. The Pyrex version has a virtually identical 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, albeit from a smaller (but still substantial) pool of 867 reviews.
Customers really like the size of the Ikea product, which is easy to handle and can fit into some larger toaster ovens or air fryers in addition to the oven. They find it to be a particularly good size for the price and a great fit for cooking a wide array of recipe types, including quick and long-cooking proteins, pies and desserts, and casseroles. They also appreciate that, like the Pyrex dish, Ikea's is microwave- and dishwasher-safe for easy reheating and cleaning.
One consumer caveat is that Ikea's dish lacks the handles that make a Pyrex easier to pick up with oven mitts when it's hot. At least a couple of customers also said the Ikea one cracked and broke into pieces when they used it in their ovens, though there were reports of the same phenomenon with the Pyrex dish, including one that happened while the user was washing it.