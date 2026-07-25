The Once Popular American Pie That Would Be Illegal To Make Today

It might sound odd to describe a pie as "illegal" if you're not poisoning someone: After all, the secret to the perfect apple pie certainly isn't arsenic. But in the case of one 1800s recipe, it's not your health the pie is bad for.

The recipe in question is robin pie, and it's pretty much what the name sounds like: A savory pie made with robin meat (from the bird). And while it's hard to know how popular the robin pie was, it seems likely based on its presence in cookbooks at the time that it wasn't a hyper-niche dish. But you're unlikely to find any present-day American chefs publishing such a recipe, and the reason is pretty simple: Robins are now a protected species, so it's illegal to hunt them, much less prepare the birds for dining purposes, putting robins alongside other meats people used to eat but are now illegal, such as whale and dog.

Robin pie effectively became illegal in 1918, when President Woodrow Wilson signed the Migratory Bird Treaty Act into law. A treaty between the United States and Canada, it was one of the first environmental conservation laws to be enacted in the States. At the time, both commercial and leisure bird hunting had gotten out of control, with birds hunted for everything from meat to millinery (ladies' hat-making). The law bans hunting or otherwise catching a long list of bird species, including robins and other birds that were popular meals at the time, such as the bobolinks.