Give Grilled Cheese A Major Flavor And Texture Upgrade With This Genius Bread Swap

While undeniably delicious in their most basic form, grilled cheese sandwiches are one popular American food that can always benefit from a worthwhile upgrade. Though, instead of using a variety of salty, savory cheeses or altering your preferred cooking method, level up your choice of bread with thick and savory Texas toast.

If you don't already know, one restaurant mishap led to the creation of Texas toast, which is essentially extra thick, sturdy slices of white bread slathered in butter and grilled to achieve an even balance of crunchy and soft textures. What's more, garlic and herbs are often incorporated for an extra savory taste. While you can certainly make your own Texas toast at home or buy some pre-sliced at your neighborhood grocery store, you definitely want to use this pillowy, butter-rich bread to make one delicious grilled cheese sandwich.

Start by toasting these extra thick slices of white bread in your toaster. From here, layer in your favorite cheeses and add a generous layer of softened butter, mayonnaise, or both to the outer side of both bread slices. From here, all you need to do is pan-fry your grilled cheese sandwich on medium to medium-low heat. Cooking this thicker grilled cheese with low to moderate heat allows the outside of your sandwich to become extra crispy without over-browning. Also, to ensure the cheese melts effectively, feel free to place a sheet pan or pot lid over your grilled cheese as it cooks.