Give Classic Texas Toast A Pizza Twist For An Easy Dinner Everyone Will Love

Though Texas toast may have been invented by accident, our taste buds are certainly grateful for the mistake. Made from thick-cut slices of golden, griddled bread slathered with plenty of creamy butter, it allows you to enjoy the crisp deliciousness of toast with the warm, soft decadence of fresh-baked bread. Its hefty structure also makes it a popular base for other comfort food favorites, including garlic bread, and even pizza.

It's pretty easy to upgrade canned biscuits into mini pizzas or use leftover hot dog buns as pizza crust, but using Texas toast as your pizza base takes advantage of the toast's structural integrity and the fact that many frozen Texas toast options come pre-seasoned with butter, garlic, and sometimes herbs, promising a more flavorful bite. The process of making them is also so simple that you can get kids involved in pizza night by having them help you bake the toast in the oven and top it with whatever pizza toppings suit your fancy. If you're using frozen Texas toast, thaw it first. A quick second round in the oven then melts the cheese and warms the sauce, and your dinner is ready to go.

You can also increase the real estate for toppings on your toast by using the back of a spoon to press in the top slightly, creating a little concave bowl with a ridge around the edge, more like actual pizza crust. It will not only help keep your toppings in place, but also allow you to add a thicker layer of sauce or extra cheese.