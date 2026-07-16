The Once Popular Refrigerator Feature Younger Home Cooks May Never See

Hindsight is 20/20, but some erstwhile kitchen appliance features sure do seem less necessary than others. For every formerly functional refrigerator feature, it seems as though there were two more superfluous ones, like hand-operated ice ejectors, for example. What is and is not useful is somewhat subjective, of course, and your own opinion of another largely obsolete fridge accessory will vary based on your own cooking habits: the egg storage bin.

Egg prices aren't the only things to ebb and flow over the decades; the way we store them has, too. Not to be confused with the egg trays that you might commonly find in refrigerator doors, egg storage bins were more like drawers you could put wherever you wanted, like on an interior shelf. There isn't exactly robust tracking of the things, but some surviving resale market finds seem to indicate a 1950s to 1970s heyday.

General Electric's optional and since discontinued egg bins were just one apparent option. They would typically have measured 14.5 inches by 4.5 inches to accommodate two dozen eggs at a time, according to the company website. For comparison, a standard 12-count egg carton, which you can also stack, will measure about 12 inches by 4 inches. So the difference would be negligible to all but the most dedicated spacemaxxers. That ultimately just doesn't seem to have amounted to enough folks for major makers like the General to continue minting egg storage bins for younger home cooks to choose — or not — for themselves. There wasn't some massive move away from them, but dedicated manufacturer egg bins have virtually vanished to date. "Most consumers leave the eggs in the egg carton," GE's site reads.