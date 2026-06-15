What's The Average Lifespan Of A Smart Refrigerator?

A smart refrigerator is undeniably cool and convenient. Using an internal camera and/or an app on your smartphone, you can remotely check your food inventory so you don't forget anything at the grocery store. Some fridges can track expiration dates to eliminate food waste. Certain models even allow you to stream movies, shows, and news on their touchscreen displays. But if you're thinking about purchasing a smart fridge, be forewarned that your investment could go from Einstein to Joe Schmo in as little as two years.

As far as the refrigeration itself, the appliance performs much the same way as a traditional "dumb" fridge, with the same average lifespan of roughly 10 to 15 years. But smart features tend to have much shorter lifespans of about three to seven years because they run on software that requires updates and support, which the manufacturer eventually discontinues. The same is true of mobile apps that allow you to control your fridge remotely.

Discontinuation impacts both the reliability and security of a smart fridge. Internet connectivity may become weaker and less consistent. Some features (like calendars or to-do lists) or entire apps may stop working on the display, your mobile device (making the remote control inoperable), or both, replaced by "Service Not Available" messages or disappearing from the menu. For smart fridges without displays or cameras, unsupported features could manifest as an inability to regulate temperature, make ice, or brew coffee. Even if you're not experiencing noticeable performance issues, your refrigerator could be more vulnerable to viruses or malware, which could spell trouble for other devices on your network.