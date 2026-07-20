Instant Ramen Is So Much Better With This Salty, Crunchy Topping

On its own, instant ramen is a fast meal that costs very little. But the more you eat instant ramen, the more you experiment with it. You might start by adding your favorite hot sauce to taste and pairing it with crackers. Crackers are salty and crunchy and add a pleasant texture, but they get mushy fast, so you look for alternatives. Enter pork rinds, aka chicharrones. Chicharrones stand up to the broth a bit longer, add a savory punch, and have a shatteringly crisp texture crackers can't compete with. The addition of this crunchy dimension is almost as life-altering as the first time you added a luscious soft-boiled egg (just one of several ingredients to elevate instant ramen).

Chicharrones are pork skins or pork belly, cut into pieces and fried to a golden color. You can make your own or buy them in bags to eat as snacks, though some pork rind brands rank better than others. Add a splash of hot sauce and some lemon to a bag, and you have a zesty treat (that talks to you like Rice Krispies in milk). Now take that taste to your instant ramen by dropping a few pork rinds on top to add a salty and meaty flavor to the broth. You don't want the chicharrones to get too soggy, though, so add them right before eating so only edges soak up broth at first while the interior retains that crispness you crave. Fortunately, a bowl of instant ramen doesn't usually sit that long — after all, you have to get back to work.