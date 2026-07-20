The Hands-Down Best Fast Food Onion Rings Come From A Diner-Style Burger Chain

Onion rings, while a popular U.S. food for sure, don't have a huge presence on menus at fast food restaurants. You can't get them at most popular chains, including McDonald's, Wendy's, and Chick-fil-A. But, for onion ring lovers, we ranked seven fast food onion rings from worst to best, which included offerings from Carl's Jr., Sonic, Burger King, and A&W. Our favorite was, by far, the onion rings from Freddy's.

The chain is most known for its delicious burgers and frozen custards, but the sides are nothing to sneeze at. The texture in these onion rings was spot on, managing to be both fluffy and crunchy. The flavor — thanks to the delicious beer batter — was the best of the bunch. It didn't overwhelm the onion, either. The onion rings had a nice balance between both onion and batter, and savory and sweet. The quality of the onions also seemed so much better than the other fast food chains in our rankings. At $3.49 for a regular size and $4.19 for a large, Freddy's' onion rings aren't the cheapest we reviewed (that honor would go to Burger King), but the quality and taste more than make up for the slightly higher price.