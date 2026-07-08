The Affordable And Flexible Aldi Cutting Boards Perfect For Meal Prep And Easy Storage
The best kitchen additions are those that are simple yet contribute a helping hand for better workflow. Shopping at Aldi can give you plentiful options, but if cutting boards are on your to-buy list, you might want to consider something affordable and flexible. The Crofton Cutting Boards from Aldi only cost $4.99, and while you may think you don't need yet another Aldi Find item, no matter how cheap it is, their efficiency makes them worth the purchase — so does their appearance.
The pack comes in four colorful cutting mats. There's blue, a plummy mauve, orange-brown, and sage; they're pleasant pops of color, for sure. When stored somewhere guests can see them, they would be quite easy on the eyes, doubling as a funky decor item. But if you prefer them to be in a more secretive spot, they can be easily stored somewhere accessible since they're flat, allowing you to maximize your kitchen counter space for other items. Those with small kitchens will appreciate these mats' life-saving slim profile even more. And because of the flexibility of these plastic cutting mats, you can use them in other ways, including as a funnel for ingredients to make meal prep less messy.
Do you need these cutting mats?
While the USDA okays either wood or plastic boards, nonporous materials, including plastic, can be easier to wash than wood. So, if that's your main concern, you might want to go for plastic cutting boards like these Crofton mats, as food debris usually slides right off during washing. While it's true that bacteria don't cling to wood boards like they do with plastic, there are ways to combat this. Always wash the mats with hot, soapy water after use, and prevent cross-contamination. Since these Crofton cutting mats come as a set of four, you can have a designated one for meat, while the others can be for vegetables and whatnot. After all, using only one surface for all foods is a common cutting board mistake.
While mats like these are thin and lightweight, that can be a double-edged sword when used as a cutting board, as they're less stable. You have to be extra careful when cutting because they might not stay as still if you're using a heavy hand. They can also look well worn out from frequent use, unlike other materials. Either way, though, there eventually comes a time to toss your kitchen cutting boards, making routine replacement a standard part of kitchen upkeep, anyway. The best thing is that they're quite affordable, allowing you to purchase them without guilt. Their convenience, color, and versatility make them a worthy addition to your Aldi shopping cart.