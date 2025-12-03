How To Know If It's Time To Toss Your Kitchen Cutting Boards

Regardless of material, inadequate cleaning, handling, and storage can increase the risk of foodborne diseases , so it's important to stay on top of our cutting board maintenance. You'll want to know how to properly sanitize your cutting boards so that they last. Many plastic cutting boards can go in the dishwasher, as they can withstand the high heat and strong antibacterial detergent. Wooden cutting boards are more porous, so they need to be hand-washed and oiled to prevent drying out.

If you're an avid home cook, you may notice that your board has developed a smell or even stubborn stains. In this case, you can look at ways to freshen up the board with thorough cleaning solutions rather than discarding it. Lemon juice and kosher salt work well to remove strong odors from wooden cutting boards without damaging the material. To stay on the safe side, be sure to test the solution on a small patch of the board to ensure that it won't cause any damage.

Additionally, a mix of distilled white vinegar diluted with warm water can be sprayed on the board to remove lingering scents. Just be aware that a vinegary scent may linger after the solution has been applied. Otherwise, a solution of baking soda with warm water can rid the board of stubborn stains.