Cortado Vs Macchiato: The Key Differences Explained

If you're a coffee drinker, you've probably encountered cortados and macchiatos at any halfway-decent cafe. Both drinks start out with the same base of one or two shots of espresso. After this, they part ways, with the amount of milk being the main difference between the two.

If you like stronger coffee, the macchiato, a modern invention, is the better choice. It surfaced in Italy in the 1980s, with dots of milk in the coffee's crema indicating the difference between a macchiato and regular espresso to cafe staff. The name comes from the Italian word for "stained" since a dash of steamed milk is added to "stain" the coffee. The espresso-to-milk ratio can vary, from 2:1 at the milky end to as much as 9:1 (just a tiny bit of milk). It's nowhere near as milky as lattes or cappuccinos.

If you like your coffee strong but a little milkier, consider the cortado. The drink hails from Spain, where it became popular among workers in the early 1900s, and has since spread around the world. Its name comes from the Spanish "cut," referring to the milk cutting the intense, acidic espresso flavor. Steamed milk is also used here, but the espresso-to-milk ratio is 1:1.