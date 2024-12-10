The Cortado, Explained For Beginner Coffee Enthusiasts

Once you get past the basic concepts of brewed coffees, Americanos, cappuccinos, and lattes, the coffee world can start to feel intentionally confusing. In part, this is because so much of the world has influenced the consumption of coffee in its own ways, and in the United States in particular you can find most version of the beverage in some form or another. Café con leche is Spanish for coffee with milk, café au lait is French for coffee with milk, and yet the two are different drinks. None of this has been helped by coffee shops like Starbucks serving drinks called macchiatos which are notably different from a traditional Italian macchiato.

The cortado is an exemplar of how confusing the coffee world can be. It is similar to a macchiato, a noisette, a piccolo, and a cortadito. However, despite close similarities, no two of these drinks are actually identical. They're all variations on espresso combined with milk for those who enjoy the strong flavor profiles of espressos but would like to take the edge off of the harsher notes. Many of them come from different parts of the world, and the exact preparation makes more difference than you might imagine.