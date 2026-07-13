The Unexpectedly Perfect Mixer For Mezcal Is A Refreshing Drink Europeans Sip On All Summer

With the loose idea of a beer (usually lighter in flavor profile), a citrusy soda element, and a shot of mezcal, you can get creative. Start with a light beer of your choice and add an equal amount of a soda like lemon-forward limonata and then top with a shot of your favorite earthy mezcal. It looks even better served in a pretty glass with slices of fruit if you want to get fancy. This drink lets you sip it and keep on going, so it's perfect for day drinking. In fact, the radler was originally created by a German pub owner in the 1920s who found himself in need of serving a large number of cyclists, so he stretched his beer with sparkling lemonade. Hence the radler name, which means cyclist in German.

If your provisions are more limited or if you are at a tailgate or backyard party, you can easily concoct a mezcal radler on the go — you don't even need stemware. Start with a can of pre-mixed radler, like Steigl's popular grapefruit-forward variety. Then, simply take a few sips and spike the rest with a shot of mezcal for a drink that will wow. This combo takes a drink that could be one-note and elevates it without muddying it. Another solid pre-mixed option is Bitburger's lemon radler. Try more than one to find your preferred fruit-beer-mezcal happy place and you'll never be left with a boring summer beer again.