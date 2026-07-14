Don't Settle For Burnt Cookware. Here's The Best Way To Remove Pesky Scorch Marks

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Whether you want everything in your kitchen to be spick and span or you want to turn an old pan into kitchen decor, scorch marks on your cookware can be an eyesore. But they don't have to stay that way. Chowhound spoke with Alexis Rochester, investigative chemist and owner of Chemistry Cachet, to figure out how to solve this common issue once and for all. "I recommend simmering a solution of water and either citric acid or white vinegar in the pan for about 10–15 minutes. The mild acid helps loosen burned-on residue, making it much easier to remove with gentle scrubbing," she said.

If there are stubborn marks, you'd want something that's better for a more thorough scrub — but still gentle — like a combination of baking soda paste and hydrogen peroxide. Technique also matters here. "Sprinkle baking soda on the surface, then lightly spray peroxide to form a paste. Firm, circular motions with a good sponge work best," Rochester suggested.

That said, homemade solutions can sometimes lack the right punch. In terms of store-bought products, Rochester recommends The Pink Stuff, which contains quartz, or Bar Keepers Friend, a powder cleanser that uses oxalic acid. It's also important to take into account the material of your cookware, as copper, nonstick, and cast-iron cookware can require special treatment.