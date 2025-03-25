How To Turn An Old Pan Into Fun, Eclectic Kitchen Decor

There are lots of reasons you may be considering throwing away your old cookware. Maybe you're trading them in for a top-notch set of cooking pans or you're decluttering and found a few you never use. Perhaps food started sticking to your nonstick pan and ruined it. Whatever the reason, if the pan is still in relatively good shape, there's no real reason to throw it away. While you may not be able to cook with it anymore, you can still get some use out of it as fun eclectic kitchen decor.

Turning old pans into on-theme decor for your kitchen not only negates the need to purchase expensive wall art, it also keeps your pans out of the landfill, making this project both wallet and environmentally-friendly. Of course, you may not relish the idea of displaying stained old pans in your kitchen, but with a little creativity and the right supplies, you can easily turn them into something you'll love looking at every day.

Since upgrading your pans into art means applying paint or glue to them, you'll want to start by giving them a good scrub, drying them thoroughly, and then sanding them lightly with fine-grade sandpaper. This ensures a clean, textured surface to help the paint or glue to adhere. You can then spray paint them with a base color — we suggest a shade of white, as it's fairly forgiving and offers a nice, clean canvas on which to build your art project.