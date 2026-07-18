Forget Salt And Pepper: Make The Best Scrambled Eggs When You Add This Japanese Condiment

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In our seemingly endless search for protein to repair and maintain muscle, power metabolism, and provide energy, eggs are a no-brainer choice. However, a few too many plates of plain old scrambled eggs may have you lamenting Dr. Seuss style that you would not like them here or there, you would not like them anywhere. So, why not bring new life to those humble ovoids with a Japanese spice blend called shichimi, such as House Shichimi Togarashi.

Shichimi is a Japanese pantry staple that is actually a blend of seven spices: chile pepper, Japanese sansho pepper, citrus peel, black and white sesame seeds, ginger, and nori (seaweed). With one quick shake, you bring a range of flavors to the party, from spicy and nutty to briny and even citrusy. Adding shichimi to eggs levels up the flavors and wakes up your palate in new and tempting ways. The punch of Asian flavors may even inspire you to up your overall breakfast game, perhaps by pairing with sweet Japanese milk bread instead of your normal white bread toast, or complementing your breakfast with a soul- and body-satisfying cup of green tea.