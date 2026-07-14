For Restaurant-Quality Ribs, Ask Your Butcher For This Heritage Breed

One hopes that quality is at least part of the reason that restaurant dining can be so expensive. You want to believe that at a restaurant, you're sampling expertly sourced ingredients that land a cut above whatever's in stock at the local grocery store or supermarket. And, of course, it's even better when someone else is tossing them together for you. But there are also plenty of times when you might want to have that same quality at home, and Duroc ribs are among the fanciest hand-held, bone-in meats that a person can buy. You'll even notice the Duroc name on plenty of restaurant menus.

Duroc ribs come from Duroc pigs, which are esteemed for their superior pork. Duroc is a heritage breed, meaning that it's raised with peak culinary performance in mind. Said swine has more marbling than a comparable protein — marbling that imbues those ribs, and other cuts, with flavor-enhancing fat. Said fat also does double duty, providing some much-needed moisture insurance for a protein that's otherwise pretty famously prone to dryness. Compared side by side with something like a floppy, pale, boneless pork chop, a bite of Duroc will have a more concentrated, savory taste every time. Duroc's reliable excellence is clutch for restaurants operating at the whims and itchy Yelp fingers of a finicky public. And it should please the amateur critics in your own home kitchen orbit, too.