Give Lemonade A Tropical Twist With One Canned Ingredient

When it's summer and life gives you plenty of lemons, there's only one thing to do: make lemonade. And not just figuratively. There's no better way to beat the heat than with a refreshing, cold glass of this sweet and citrusy drink. It's always worth picking up some tips for making the best lemonade you'll be drinking all summer. But here's another one that might catch you by surprise: add canned coconut cream for a tropical upgrade.

Canned coconut cream is a rich, thick cream made from the flesh of the fruit and water (usually at a ratio of 4:1). It's creamier and fattier than regular coconut milk. Actually, just a ½ cup packs roughly 20 grams of fat, so its richness makes it a great way to improve the mouthfeel and creaminess of smoothies, desserts, and even sauces and soups. This is why coconut cream is an excellent addition to lemonade as well.

Just make sure not to confuse it with cream of coconut. Despite how similar the two sound, cream of coconut and coconut cream are not the same. Cream of coconut contains added sugar. With more than 50 grams of sugar per 100 grams, it's by far the sweetest of all coconut-based milk products. You can still use it in this lemonade, but you'll want to tweak the prep process by reducing or even skipping the sugar standardly added to the drink.