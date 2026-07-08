The Secret To Unforgettable Lasagna Doesn't Start With The Sauce

As one of the ultimate comfort foods, lasagna holds a special place in many people's hearts. The layers of rich pasta noodles, hearty and savory ragù, creamy béchamel, and the heavenly combination of mozzarella, Parmesan, and ricotta cheeses make lasagna incredibly satisfying. If you love preparing it at home, you know how important it is to nail the texture. That's why it's crucial to give the pasta sheets a quick boil before putting the dish together.

Paola Da Re, an Italian-born chef who is also the founder and matriarch of California's renowned Pasta Sisters fast-casual restaurant brand, revealed in an exclusive conversation that pre-cooking the sheets before assembling the lasagna is a simple step that will give the dish a major upgrade. "You don't need to cook them completely — just dip the sheets in boiling water for one minute." Da Re said. "This will give the pasta the ideal texture."

Skipping the boiling step can backfire. Sure, it can save you some time, but then the dry sheets will absorb most of the moisture from the sauce as it bakes. This can ultimately dry out the lasagna and leave the sheets mushy, pasty, and far less appetizing. That's why adding extra liquid is essential in such cases. Chef Jeff Armstrong, culinary director of Denver's Shucking Good Hospitality, a restaurant group that runs three brands, including Oliver's Italian, agreed the sheets should be pre-cooked. The key, though, is not to overdo it. "If you boil the noodles first, you should pull them a little underdone because they'll keep cooking in the oven," he told Chowhound.