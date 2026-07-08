The Secret To Unforgettable Lasagna Doesn't Start With The Sauce
As one of the ultimate comfort foods, lasagna holds a special place in many people's hearts. The layers of rich pasta noodles, hearty and savory ragù, creamy béchamel, and the heavenly combination of mozzarella, Parmesan, and ricotta cheeses make lasagna incredibly satisfying. If you love preparing it at home, you know how important it is to nail the texture. That's why it's crucial to give the pasta sheets a quick boil before putting the dish together.
Paola Da Re, an Italian-born chef who is also the founder and matriarch of California's renowned Pasta Sisters fast-casual restaurant brand, revealed in an exclusive conversation that pre-cooking the sheets before assembling the lasagna is a simple step that will give the dish a major upgrade. "You don't need to cook them completely — just dip the sheets in boiling water for one minute." Da Re said. "This will give the pasta the ideal texture."
Skipping the boiling step can backfire. Sure, it can save you some time, but then the dry sheets will absorb most of the moisture from the sauce as it bakes. This can ultimately dry out the lasagna and leave the sheets mushy, pasty, and far less appetizing. That's why adding extra liquid is essential in such cases. Chef Jeff Armstrong, culinary director of Denver's Shucking Good Hospitality, a restaurant group that runs three brands, including Oliver's Italian, agreed the sheets should be pre-cooked. The key, though, is not to overdo it. "If you boil the noodles first, you should pull them a little underdone because they'll keep cooking in the oven," he told Chowhound.
Preparing lasagna should be just as enjoyable as eating it
Confidence is the secret ingredient behind every great lasagna. Paola Da Re explained that the popular Italian dish has a number of variations, plus it's very versatile. "Lasagna is not a fixed recipe; every region, town, and sometimes family makes it different, so it's okay to have fun with it," Da Re stated. "There isn't one 'right way' to do it, just some tips to consider along the way — like pre-cooking your lasagna sheets and using high-quality ingredients."
With that in mind, while a rich, slow-simmered Bolognese may be the classic lasagna filling, it's far from being the only option. A Neapolitan-style combo with meatballs, Italian sausage, pork ribs, and smoked mozzarella is another great alternative. For a lighter, meat-free choice, opt for the spinach and ricotta lasagna with white sauce. And for a heartier, vegetable-only version, try a lasagna loaded with summer vegetables like zucchini, squash, tomatoes and eggplants. Better yet, eggplant can also double as a simple vegetable stand-in for a gluten-free pasta. Lead with self-trust and try what feels right.
Whatever filling you choose, don't skip pre-cooking the pasta sheets — and don't overcook them, either. It's one of the most common mistakes everyone makes when cooking lasagna. The noodles should be soft, yet, still capable of maintaining the dish's structure. "If it's too dry, the lasagna will be stiff; if it's too wet or overcooked, it falls apart. For a home cook, that means making sure every noodle has moisture around it and that there are no dry corners or exposed edges," Jeff Armstrong concluded.