Gluten-Free Lasagna Is Made Possible With One Simple Vegetable Stand-In

Lasagna probably isn't your first thought when you consider gluten-free meals that are loaded with veggies. Those wide sheets of pasta are the best part right? Well, you may be pleased to learn there's a swap for the pasta that does a pretty good job considering the shoes it's filling. Thinly sliced eggplant can be swapped in for the lasagna sheets and they will still deliver all the layers of a well-balanced lasagna.

Eggplant lasagna only really works if you respect one thing first: eggplant holds a lot of water. If you slice it up and layer it straight into the dish, that moisture has nowhere to go, and instead of neat layers you'll end up with something closer to a puddle than a lasagna. An essential step when working with eggplant like this is to salt the slices first. Let them sit for some time and the salt will bring the water out, then you just need to pat them dry with a paper towel. You can also roast them after salting and before assembling so they become a bit more tender and bendy.

Eggplant also turns the whole dish from something you usually want a nap after eating into a lighter, vegetable-heavy affair. Eggplant has a mild flavor itself, so it doesn't compete with the tomato sauce or creamy cheese and béchamel elements, it simply sits between them.