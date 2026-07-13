Never Clean Your Oven? Here's The Gross Reality Of That Choice
Cleaning the oven can be a total nightmare, especially if you can't recall the last time you did it. And apart from beginning with the exterior and using dishwashing soap, not cleaning often enough is one of the most common mistakes you're probably making when cleaning your oven. Neglecting it comes at a massive cost. Grease and food buildup affect an oven's performance. They can accumulate on its walls and heating elements and prevent even heat circulation. This can ultimately shorten the oven's lifespan and even increase the risk of fires.
In an exclusive talk with Glenn Lewis, the president of Mr. Appliance, the leading appliance repair company in the U.S. and part of the Neighborly family, emphasized the importance of regular cleaning. He stressed that skipping routine cleaning causes grease and food particles to become baked onto the interior surfaces. Over time, this buildup becomes much harder to remove. "Old grease and food debris need to be cleaned/removed immediately after cooking," Lewis told Chowhound.
In addition, grease and food debris can become a breeding ground for bacteria. They can also attract unwanted pests, including cockroaches, the last thing you want to see in the kitchen. "Both the food and grease will produce a bad odor and smoke the next time you cook if they're not removed," he stated. "This can affect how your next meal smells and tastes." That's why regular maintenance is key. And here are some of the best oven cleaning hacks you need to try ASAP.
Don't ignore the warning signs your oven is giving you
Delaying regular cleaning is one of the everyday oven habits that can lead to costly repairs. And that's a bill most homeowners would rather avoid. In fact, hiring a professional to fix a damaged oven in the U.S. can cost about $600. Additionally, labor charges can reach up to $200 per hour.
How often you use the oven determines how frequently you should clean it. However, in general, every three to six months is the usual recommendation for a deep-clean. Grease and food residue on the oven's interior are a clear sign it's overdue for cleaning. "Visible buildup of grease and food is the first sign that your oven needs cleaning," Glenn Lewis said. "If you open the oven door and notice the buildup, that is your sign to clean it before use."
At the same time, just because your oven doesn't show obvious signs of grime doesn't mean it's fine to put off cleaning it. Check for other obvious signs, like a strong burning odor, smoke while preheating, or off-tasting food. "If you don't catch anything with your eyes, the oven will give you signs," Lewis concluded. "The odor and smoke buildup during the preheating phase or cooking phase will be strong and/or your food will taste wrong or smoky."