Never Clean Your Oven? Here's The Gross Reality Of That Choice

Cleaning the oven can be a total nightmare, especially if you can't recall the last time you did it. And apart from beginning with the exterior and using dishwashing soap, not cleaning often enough is one of the most common mistakes you're probably making when cleaning your oven. Neglecting it comes at a massive cost. Grease and food buildup affect an oven's performance. They can accumulate on its walls and heating elements and prevent even heat circulation. This can ultimately shorten the oven's lifespan and even increase the risk of fires.

In an exclusive talk with Glenn Lewis, the president of Mr. Appliance, the leading appliance repair company in the U.S. and part of the Neighborly family, emphasized the importance of regular cleaning. He stressed that skipping routine cleaning causes grease and food particles to become baked onto the interior surfaces. Over time, this buildup becomes much harder to remove. "Old grease and food debris need to be cleaned/removed immediately after cooking," Lewis told Chowhound.

In addition, grease and food debris can become a breeding ground for bacteria. They can also attract unwanted pests, including cockroaches, the last thing you want to see in the kitchen. "Both the food and grease will produce a bad odor and smoke the next time you cook if they're not removed," he stated. "This can affect how your next meal smells and tastes." That's why regular maintenance is key. And here are some of the best oven cleaning hacks you need to try ASAP.