The Best Temperature For Cooking A Juicy Boston Butt Every Time

Putting together a pulled pork dinner that makes an impression — whether you're team pork shoulder or pork butt — really comes down to maximizing on juiciness. Despite what the name may suggest, Boston butt comes from the neck region of the pig's shoulder, and proves to be fatty enough to avoid drying out too quickly. One of the most important ways to guarantee its juiciness is by turning the temperature down.

The best temperatures for Boston butt depend heavily on your cooking method of choice. Two common cooking methods for pork are roasting and smoking. You can roast bone-in pork butt anywhere from 250 to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Ensure that the pork reaches an internal temperature of 180 to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Roasting time depends heavily on the size of the Boston butt; generally, it's best to roast your meat for around 40 minutes per pound.

If you're opting to smoke your Boston butt, go low and slow to achieve juicy meat. You'll want to keep your temperature at around 225 degrees Fahrenheit over a long cook time — typically two hours per pound. The secret also lies in not taking your meat off the smoker or out of the oven when it reaches a safe internal temperature, but instead letting it stay until it is physically tender and falling apart, which can be tested with a kebab skewer or toothpick.