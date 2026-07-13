The Best Temperature For Transforming Sugar Into Delectable Caramel

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If you're new to the magical world of making caramel, you might think the process is as easy as melting sugar. In fact, it depends on the precise temperature at which sugar will flawlessly caramelize. At 320 degrees Fahrenheit, the sugar will begin to break down into a clear, viscous liquid and then, as the temperature continues to climb, it will start to develop the compounds that give caramel its distinct color and complex flavor. By the time the temperature hits 340 to 365 degrees Fahrenheit, it will have developed a much darker color — the darkest it can go without turning bitter.

While it might be tempting to crank up the heat to high to get things moving quickly, medium heat gives you more control over how quickly the sugar changes color. This is especially important considering that once it hits the 400-degree mark, it will be bitter and burnt. If you're unsure, you can buy a candy thermometer like Craft911's for under $10 on Amazon, which can help you monitor the temperature exactly — a useful tool especially for anyone who is new at making caramel. But it's certainly not essential, especially for seasoned bakers who often rely on the changing color of the sugar instead, waiting for it to turn into a rich amber hue before turning off the heat.