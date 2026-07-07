It's Long Overdue For You To Part Ways With Your Cracked Mugs. Here's Why
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It's difficult to describe the connection between a coffee or tea drinker and their favorite mug. If you have one, you probably understand. However, after repeated use throughout the years, your mug may be stained, and it could develop small, thin cracks. While this may seem pretty harmless, you might consider replacing or fixing it, as these cracks pose a health hazard.
Crazing is the process by which a network of cracks develop in the glaze, not the actual ceramic. This is often due to thermal shock caused by rapid temperature shifts, such as those that occur in the dishwasher or through regular use. Some crazing may also occur when a mug wasn't properly glazed; but in this case, crazing will appear right away, rather than over time. When the glaze is in good condition, it provides a food-safe barrier between the surface and the ceramic underneath. But when crazing occurs, hot liquid gets under the glaze. Hairline cracks can trap and hold onto bacteria, which thrive in warm, moist environments. This means the vessel is no longer considered food-safe.
There is also potential danger from using mugs that were made before 1971, especially those with crazing, as they often contain lead that can leach into the contents of your cup. In addition to crazing, some cracking is structural, such as hairline cracks that run through to the clay, or a structural crack that is located in the clay itself. These issues can pose danger when hot liquid is poured into the mug, as the heat stress can cause it to shatter.
Tricks you can use to fix your mug's hairline cracks
There may be ways to clean the stubborn stains from your mug, but the cracks will likely remain. Luckily, there are some methods that can repair the cracks in your mug. One is to use milk to fix the hairline cracks in your mug. Additionally, you can use a food-safe epoxy resin to seal cracks, such as a 34-ounce container of CRAFT RESIN, sold on Amazon for $24.99. There's also a process called Kintsugi, a Japanese repair method and art form that fills cracks with lacquer blended with gold or silver powder, making them usable again. Kits using this method can be purchased online, such as the aptly named Kintsugi Repair Kit, available on Amazon for $11.99. Unfortunately, if your dishware has larger, unwieldy cracks, you may have to replace your mug.
Because you might still be attached to your favorite drinking vessel, you can try to find some good uses for your old mugs, which can be repurposed in a number of fun ways. Consider the most obvious use — a holder for pens and such. You can also get creative and turn them into art projects, such as mosaics. For nature lovers, use your old mugs for garden decor, planters, or even little terrariums. Or, if the cracks are very limited or mainly on the outside, consider using your mug as a secondary, seldom-used vessel for cold beverages, to avoid health concerns.