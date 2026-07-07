It's Long Overdue For You To Part Ways With Your Cracked Mugs. Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's difficult to describe the connection between a coffee or tea drinker and their favorite mug. If you have one, you probably understand. However, after repeated use throughout the years, your mug may be stained, and it could develop small, thin cracks. While this may seem pretty harmless, you might consider replacing or fixing it, as these cracks pose a health hazard.

Crazing is the process by which a network of cracks develop in the glaze, not the actual ceramic. This is often due to thermal shock caused by rapid temperature shifts, such as those that occur in the dishwasher or through regular use. Some crazing may also occur when a mug wasn't properly glazed; but in this case, crazing will appear right away, rather than over time. When the glaze is in good condition, it provides a food-safe barrier between the surface and the ceramic underneath. But when crazing occurs, hot liquid gets under the glaze. Hairline cracks can trap and hold onto bacteria, which thrive in warm, moist environments. This means the vessel is no longer considered food-safe.

There is also potential danger from using mugs that were made before 1971, especially those with crazing, as they often contain lead that can leach into the contents of your cup. In addition to crazing, some cracking is structural, such as hairline cracks that run through to the clay, or a structural crack that is located in the clay itself. These issues can pose danger when hot liquid is poured into the mug, as the heat stress can cause it to shatter.