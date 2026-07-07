This Lesser-Known Spanish Glassware Is Perfect For Sipping Scotch

While glassware for alcoholic sips might seem like meaningless antics — though aesthetic appeal is part of the enjoyment — there are more intentions behind the designs. For instance, the popular Glencairn glass (the best glass to drink neat whisky from) creates an environment that makes swishing scotch around easier. Like the copita, it also helps the aroma reach your nose better.

On the other hand, the tumbler is ideal for enjoying spirits on the rocks because of its wide rim, but it's not exactly the best if you're looking to truly enjoy the fascinating aromas. It's a common choice for cocktails, though, because of its roomy shape. The highball glass is used for — you guessed it — highballs, or other drinks that mix spirits with various ingredients. Its shape takes ice really well, too.

Depending on what glassware you use, your scotch-drinking experience can look, taste, and smell different. A liquor's aromatic expression develops differently while changing how it lands on your taste buds. You might try the same bottle in different glasses to see how they differ, which can help you form a deeper appreciation for the art of it.