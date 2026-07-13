Dijon Vs Stone-Ground Mustard: Is There A Difference?

You find them sitting side-by-side in the condiment aisle, with their yellow hues and the same "last name" like cousins at a family party, but the differences between Dijon mustard and stone-ground mustard aren't as straightforward as you might think. For anyone on a mission to understand everything about mustard, a key difference to wrap your head around is that a classic Dijon mustard has a smooth, creamy texture whereas stone-ground (or whole grain) mustard is much more coarse, with chunky bits of mustard seed throughout.

However, the truth is a little more complicated. "Dijon" refers to a style of mustard that has its origins in the area surrounding the French city of Dijon, but it isn't a legally protected style the way balsamic vinegar is either authentic or not. It's more of a reference to a mustard typically made with brown or black mustard seeds, and a lovely tangy taste.

"Stone-ground" just describes how the mustard seeds were processed. That process is why the two can look different despite both being made from the same baseline ingredient of mustard seeds. The difference simply coming down to how much the seeds are ground up means that while Dijon usually refers to mustard that's been processed until perfectly smooth, you can also find chunkier Dijon packed with whole or partially crushed seeds — also known as a stone-ground or whole grain Dijon.