Why The Balsamic Vinegar In Your Pantry Might Not Be The Traditional Italian Stuff
We're sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but that bottle of balsamic vinegar sitting in your kitchen is probably not traditional balsamic vinegar. On supermarket shelves, the bottles may look the part, but aceto balsamico tradizionale ("traditional balsamic vinegar") has some strict production rules. These rules, which concern themselves with where the vinegar is made and for how long it's aged, are part of the reason a real bottle of traditional balsamic vinegar can cost up to $200. It's a pricey ingredient, but it makes a huge difference.
There are actually two types of balsamic vinegar in Italy: balsamic vinegar of Modena IGP and traditional balsamic vinegar of Modena DOP. Both labels can only be attached to vinegar made in Modena or Reggio Emilia using cooked grape must. Balsamic vinegar of Modena IGP must be aged for at least 60 days while traditional versions are aged for at least 12 years. There are even extra-aged ("extravecchio") bottles that spend up to 25 years aging inside wooden barrels.
The bottle reveals whether balsamic vinegar is authentic
Unlike authentic balsamic vinegar from Modena, most supermarket balsamic vinegars have been modified with caramel, thickeners, and sweeteners to mimic the thick texture and color of aged vinegar. It can still taste great in a salad or glaze, but it's unfortunate how many people pick up "balsamic vinegar" and have no idea how far it is from the traditional Italian product. You may start noticing it now, too, especially with tips for avoiding subpar balsamic vinegar, such as checking the ingredient list. As soon as you see caramel coloring, know the flavor is that much flatter than the protected stuff.
Because producers are dealing with an expensive, heavily regulated product, traditional balsamic vinegar is usually packaged differently from supermarket versions. Often, it comes in tiny bottles of only 100 millilitres with a price tag of roughly $150. It feels like it's not a lot, but because the vinegar is so concentrated after years of aging, it has a thick texture; just a little drizzle does a lot of work. The bottles marked aceto balsamico tradizionale di Modena DOP are strict about these standards, whereas the IGP balsamic vinegar bottles are a little more commercial and sit somewhere between true traditional vinegar and a cheaper grocery store version.