Why The Balsamic Vinegar In Your Pantry Might Not Be The Traditional Italian Stuff

We're sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but that bottle of balsamic vinegar sitting in your kitchen is probably not traditional balsamic vinegar. On supermarket shelves, the bottles may look the part, but aceto balsamico tradizionale ("traditional balsamic vinegar") has some strict production rules. These rules, which concern themselves with where the vinegar is made and for how long it's aged, are part of the reason a real bottle of traditional balsamic vinegar can cost up to $200. It's a pricey ingredient, but it makes a huge difference.

There are actually two types of balsamic vinegar in Italy: balsamic vinegar of Modena IGP and traditional balsamic vinegar of Modena DOP. Both labels can only be attached to vinegar made in Modena or Reggio Emilia using cooked grape must. Balsamic vinegar of Modena IGP must be aged for at least 60 days while traditional versions are aged for at least 12 years. There are even extra-aged ("extravecchio") bottles that spend up to 25 years aging inside wooden barrels.