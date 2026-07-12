Are Red, Yellow, Orange, And Green Bell Peppers All The Same Plant?

When it comes to pepper varieties, non-spicy Capsicum annuum are quite literally the bell of the ball. Available in an array of colors, their flavors vary from green and astringent to red and pleasantly sweet, with yellow and orange hovering somewhere in between. Despite their bright hues, no variation of the bell pepper has even a speck of heat. This, plus the signature bell shape that gives them their name, makes them perfect vessels for dishes such as barley and walnut-stuffed bell peppers, or for cutting into rings to make perfect fried eggs.

Though the combination of a viral tweet from 2018 and cursory knowledge of how fruit and veg ripen on the plant has fooled many of us into thinking that bell peppers ripen from green to yellow to orange to red, this actually isn't true. Almost all bell peppers start out green, but red bell peppers actually ripen from green to brown to red, while orange and yellow varieties simply ripen from green to their final color. Some bell peppers even remain green when they're fully ripe, and there are purple and white varieties as well.

That means harvesting a colorful array of bell peppers isn't reliant on the stage of ripeness, but on the seeds you plant. While you could technically say that all colors of bell pepper come from the same plant because they're all the same species, it's a misconception to assume a single pepper plant produces a rainbow of produce.