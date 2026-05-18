The Cooking Method That Adds So Much More Flavor To Classic Stuffed Peppers

Sliced open and divested of their seeds and pithy ribs, bell peppers become the perfect bowl-shaped vessel for all kinds of tasty things, which is why there are hundreds of variations on this dish, from the traditional kind stuffed with beef and rice to delicious vegetarian barley and walnut stuffed bell peppers. Normally baked in the oven in neat little rows in a roasting dish, there's a more festive and flavorful cooking method for these tasty, self-contained little meals — namely, grilling.

Unlike their oven-roasted counterparts, grilled stuffed bell peppers take on a smoky, savory flavor that penetrates through the veggie vessels and also flavors the ingredients inside — from bell peppers filled with cheesy pizza toppings to Argentinian picadillo beef stuffed peppers, the grilled version is nearly always superior. For one thing, you can simply place the peppers right on the grill rack to roast to delicious perfection, whereas oven-baked stuffed peppers can sometimes become soggy as their juices pool in the bottom of the roasting pan.

For another thing, the charred grill marks on the outside of each pepper lend a light bitterness to the dish that complements the smokiness and elevates rich ingredients inside the pepper by offering contrast. Grilled stuffed peppers are also slightly less work, as most standard recipes advise precooking the peppers a bit to make them less watery. When grilling, you can simply do this step right on the grill instead of fussing with the microwave or another pan on the stove.