What Exactly Are The Flavonoids Hiding In Your Fruits And Veggies?

Anyone who remembers the superfood frenzy that dominated the first decade or so of the 21st century is likely familiar with the term "flavonoids." Though the existence of superfoods has mostly been debunked (all fruits and veggies have lots of nutrients, not just some of them), flavonoids are very real, and studies show that there may be many health benefits attached to them, from lowering blood pressure to helping prevent and fight cancer.

To be extremely specific, flavonoids are phytochemicals (chemicals that occur naturally in plants) that help plants grow and thrive by attracting pollinators and warding off disease. They also produce pigments that give plants their color — in fact, a plant's color can give you clues as to which flavonoids it contains, as there are six main types. For instance, dark purple, red, and pink fruits such as cranberries, blueberries, and plums contain anthocyanins.

Another term associated with flavonoids you may be more familiar with is antioxidants. Though these terms are often used interchangeably, it's more accurate to say that flavonoids have an antioxidant effect on the human body by neutralizing free radicals. Per WebMD, free radicals are unstable molecules that damage our cells. That damage can cause inflammation, which is linked to chronic issues in the heart and brain, and may contribute to developing cancer. Flavonoids' antioxidant properties help prevent and reduce this inflammation, thus also reducing the risk of developing certain health problems.