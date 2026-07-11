Ditch The Tartar Sauce — Fried Fish Sandwiches Are Better With This Spread

There's just something about a good fish sandwich that checks all the right boxes. Crisp, savory breaded fish nestled between layers of fresh, crisp veggies inside lightly toasted bread that's still warm and tender beneath the crackly crust. Best of all is a generous schmear of creamy, tangy sauce. Usually that means tartar sauce (which wasn't invented by the Tartars), but if you're looking for something a bit fancier and packed with even more flavor, your best bet is a remoulade.

In fact, remoulade is one of the tastiest spreads you can put on a fried fish sandwich because of the beautifully complex flavor it offers. Though both sauces are tasty and start with a mayonnaise base, classic tartar sauce is usually a simple mix of mayo, minced dill pickles, a little onion and maybe some capers. Remoulade, on the other hand, includes ingredients like spicy hot sauce, zesty Creole seasoning and Dijon mustard, fresh herbs, and even a little sweet pickle relish.

Blended together, these ingredients create a perfectly balanced flavor that'll bring even the simplest fried fish sammie to the next level. Often used on po' boys accompanied by simple ingredients like freshly sliced tomato and iceberg lettuce, remoulade becomes the foundational flavor of the sandwich, using its nuance to elevate each ingredient while also bridging the gap between them. The punch of flavor cuts through the richness of the fried fish, offering contrast that's sure to please almost any palate.